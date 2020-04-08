Donald Syverson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don passed away on March 30, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1934 to Ted and Rachel Syverson in Turtle Lake. He was raised in the Velva area and graduated from there in 1952. Don joined the Army and was in the U.S. Army Tank Corp during the Korean War. He married Mary K. Keller on Dec. 8, 1956.

Don especially enjoyed being a part of the pit crew for Wendland Brother's Racing (sprint car) out of Bergen. Don retired from Basin Electric in 1995 after 41 years. Shortly after retiring, he and Mary moved to Leesburg, Fla., enjoying 15 years there. Don loved to play the guitar and sing and entertained many people in various nursing homes with his talent.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Rachel.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; son Kevan (Patti), daughter Kim (Jim Neubauer), son Kollin (Char); grandchildren, Kaleah and Kalissa (Kevan); Jordan (Kim); Kara, Kyle and Kyra (Kollin), as well as five great-grandchildren, Logan and Christopher (Kara), Ashton, Ember, Ivory (Kyra).

His wish was to be cremated with no service. Don left us for a more peaceful life with the Lord. Gone, yes. Forgotten, no.

