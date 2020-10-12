Donald Schreiner

Donnie was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison, the Knights of Columbus, and was also a member of the Garrison Fire Dept. for 16 years, later becoming an honorary member. Donnie enjoyed taking meticulous care of his lawn and yard and was often seen mowing, spraying, or tinkering. He also loved to go out to “the farm,” helping with anything that needed to be done. Deer hunting was something he looked forward to every fall as it was always with his kids and family, which was then followed, of course, with sausage making. He also had one heck of a knack for making sauerkraut! There was also never a time that Donnie was not up for a cup of coffee and a visit. He will be lovingly missed by his wife, children, family, and friends.