Donald Schneider

Donald Dean Schneider, 75, Bismarck, is now fishing in heaven with his brothers. He passed away of natural causes on July 9, 2020 with his wife of 56 years by his side. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Wing Cemetery, Wing.

Don worked as a mechanic for most of his life, spending the last 35 years at Mid Dakota Wheel Alignment and retired from there twice. He was a Jack of all trades, but his favorite job was working on his granddaughter's car. In his retirement he enjoyed spending his time camping, snowmobiling, fishing, walking and bicycling.

He is survived by his wife, Judi; his two sons, Shannon (Cindy) and Troy; one granddaughter, Courtney; his grand-dog, Bear; sisters, Violet and Rose; one brother, John; and one sister-in-law, Agnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents along with four brothers and three sisters.

