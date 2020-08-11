× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Schmalenberger, 68, Mandan, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at his home, after a courageous fight with cancer. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Don was born June 26, 1952, to Arnold and Isabel (Bleth) Schmalenberger. He was born in Glen Ullin and was raised and educated in Mandan. In the summer months, he would work on his uncle and cousin's farms. He later went on to work for Bruce's Mobile Home Service for many years. He married Donna Schwinkendorf and together, they had three sons.

Don enjoyed fishing, hunting and having a good laugh with friends. He was always known to tease his grandkids and joke around with them. He was also ready and willing to help his boys tackle a project and lend a hand to anyone without needing anything in return. Don had a “spitfire” attitude all the way to the end.

Don is survived by his three sons, Scott (Kristin), Lincoln; Shane (Jasmine) Spearfish, S.D.; and Sheldon (Nicole Spaulding) Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Chloe and Sophie Schmalenberger; Jose Dillmann, Prudence and Olivia Stock, Kyrin Schmalenberger; Makayla, Katelyn and Charlotte Schmalenberger; brothers, Pete (Brenda) Schmalenberger, Mandan; and Dennis Guthmiller, Mandan; sisters, Sharon (Dick) Bargmann, Hebron; and Karen Lampl, Park Rapids, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.