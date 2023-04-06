MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Donald Rhames Sadler passed away at his home in Minneapolis on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Donald was born November 14, 1928 in Regent, ND to Stuart and Marjorie (Rhames) Sadler. He proudly served in World War 2 and was stationed in Japan.
Don loved spending time with family and friends and was always the first one to initiate playing cards or other games when people were gathered. He was outgoing, witty and appreciated a good story or joke. He loved to help others and participated in many volunteer activities including delivering meals on wheels and for many years was a primary caregiver to his friend that lived with multiple sclerosis and an elderly gentleman who lived down the street. He was an avid blood donor and an active member in his church. In retirement, his favorite activity was getting together with his coffee buddies. Don resided in Bismarck, ND for 52 years before moving to Minneapolis last fall to be closer to his children.
Donald was preceded in death by his son, James and his five brothers and sisters: Rita Miller, Lavern, Lester, Evelyn Vick and Mervin. He is survived by his loving wife of 71+ years, Patricia (Truth); daughter, Judy Swenson; son, Patrick; grandson, Michael (Lauren) Vetter; granddaughter, Heather (Adam) Ciardelli; and great-grandchildren, Ceci and Ciro Ciardelli.
Services will be held in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 8 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel, 1838 East Minnehaha Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55407.
A private interment will be held Monday, April 10 at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.