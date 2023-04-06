Don loved spending time with family and friends and was always the first one to initiate playing cards or other games when people were gathered. He was outgoing, witty and appreciated a good story or joke. He loved to help others and participated in many volunteer activities including delivering meals on wheels and for many years was a primary caregiver to his friend that lived with multiple sclerosis and an elderly gentleman who lived down the street. He was an avid blood donor and an active member in his church. In retirement, his favorite activity was getting together with his coffee buddies. Don resided in Bismarck, ND for 52 years before moving to Minneapolis last fall to be closer to his children.