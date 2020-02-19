Donald Magstadt

Donald (Don) D. Magstadt, 66, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Feb. 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cornerstone Community Church, 111 E. Wachter Ave. There will be a time of gathering one hour prior to the beginning of the service.

Don was born in Mandan on July 19, 1953, son of Reuben and Viola (Straub) Magstadt. He was raised and educated in Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1973. Don worked at the ND State Penitentiary for almost 30 years, retiring in 2012.

His family and friends were first and foremost in his life. Don was an outstanding athlete and it meant the world to him that he was fortunate enough to coach his boys in the various sports they participated in. He took it all in and was so proud of them. Don was always smiling and looking for the best in everything and everybody.

He was a hard worker, but despite that, he made sure that he fulfilled his passions which included camping, fishing the Missouri River, Lake Sakakawea and Alaska, hunting across North Dakota and Colorado, scuba diving in various tropical island locations, and spending time with his family and friends. He was the epitome of a life well lived, commanding the values of trust, honesty, and respect.

