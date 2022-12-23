DICKINSON - Funeral Mass for Donald Walter, 83, of Dickinson will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Thomas Richter celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Military honors presented by American Legion Post #3 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home with rosary and vigil service held at 6:00 p.m.

Donald George Walter, 83, Dickinson, ND died peacefully in his home on December 17, 2022 from pancreatic cancer.

Donald was born on the family farm north of Gladstone, ND March 9, 1939, to Valentine & Beatrice (Kuntz) Walter. The Walter family moved north of South Heart where they were grain farmers and ran the Walter’s Coal Mine. Donald graduated from South Heart HS in 1958 and joined the US Army later that year, training in Kansas, Missouri & Georgia. His second year was in Korea as a switchboard operator.

Donald met his sweetheart Mabel Laches in 1958 at a dance west of Dickinson. They were united in marriage May 29, 1961 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and celebrated 55 years of marriage. Don graduated from North Dakota State School of Science in 1962 earning a plumbing certificate and then his journeyman's license. Don was employed with Montana Dakota Utilities for 33 years as a gas serviceman, retiring in 2001. After retiring, Don wrote the state board exam and earned his Master Plumber license. He began his own plumbing business, working until 2022. Don & Mabel camped, fished and traveled with their family. They enjoyed weekends at Lake Sakakawea and camping trips to state & national parks and west to Washington State and to California. Don and Mabel continued to camp in the Black Hills of South Dakota at the Hart Ranch, and in Medora and Bismarck until Mabel passed on June 6, 2016.

Don was well known for his amazing ability to repair or build just about anything he set his mind to. He was an impressive wood craftsman, building a wide variety of exquisite rocking horses, furniture, baby cradles and beautiful scroll saw creations. Don's faith was important to him. He attended mass daily and the weekly Flame of Love prayer group, praying the rosary, and making bead rosaries that would be sent to missions. Don was well known for giving handmade little wooden angels to anyone who touched his heart. He was a big part of helping family, neighbors & friends with all sorts of technical and building projects. Don loved being outdoors, working on his lawn, flowers, garden, and camping, fishing and visiting with his neighbors. He was a member of IBEW, Eagles and the American Legion. In retirement he served his fellow Veterans as a member of the American Legion Honor Guard. Don continued to enjoy traveling with his children, most recently fishing in Canada and Alaska and pilgrimages to Italy and Lourdes and Normandy, France.

Don is survived by his four children, Valerie (Allan) Thoennes, Apple Valley MN, Don (Linnet) Walter, Bismarck ND, Dave (Janice) Walter, Minot ND, Vicki (Robert) Binstock, Sioux Falls SD, thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother Clifford (Eleanor) Walter, in-laws Terry Walter, Bill Powell, Irene Messer, Ed (Gloria Krein) Laches, Jeannette and Jim Sullivan, and many nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Mabel, his parents, his brothers Simon (Ann) Walter & Roger Walter, in-laws Peter and Mary (Reinert) Laches, Mary Beth Powell, Mike Messer and niece Karen Harp.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson