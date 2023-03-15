Donald G. Harris

BISMARACK - Donald G. Harris, 95, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023. Don was born on December 24, 1927 in Middlebury, VT. He grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from high school in 1945. Don served in the US Army from 1945-1947 and then went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont.

In the early 1950's Don moved to North Carolina where he worked for the USDA and earned a Master's degree. In 1957 he met the love of his life, Margaret. They married in 1958 and moved to Athens, GA where they had 2 daughters.

Don completed his PhD at the University of Georgia, and in 1970 he was transferred to Bismarck, ND where he worked as a Botanist for the USDA, until his retirement in 1993.

Don and Margaret were active in their community; they enjoyed playing bridge, were active in the church and took professional wedding pictures as a hobby for 25 years. Don enjoyed horseback riding, an activity he shared with his daughters for over a decade. Don was fortunate to see his grandchildren grow up; he introduced them to driving in his electric golf cart and loved watching football with his grandson.

Don is preceded in death by his wife Margaret. He is survived by his daughters, Barb Johnson (LeRoy) of Fargo ND; and Donna Harris of Milwaukee, WI; his grandchildren, Alexa Johnson and Landon Johnson both of Fargo, ND; his brother Blake Harris of OH; his niece Sandy Turman of VA; his nephews Sam Price and Alex Price of NC, and his nieces Finley Keyes and Mary MaGaga also of NC.

Funeral and burial services will be held in Middlebury, VT at a date to be determined.