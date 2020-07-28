Donald Fischer

Donald Richard Fischer was born Nov. 10, 1936, to Joseph and Amelia (Diede) Fischer. He grew up the oldest of four boys. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1954, upon graduating he joined the United States Navy, stationed in Virginia Beach, VA. He returned to ND briefly, where he married the love of his life on April 12, 1955, Bertha Louise Wing. They resided in Virginia Beach throughout his military service.

Returning to their roots in Bismarck, they adopted the first of their three children, JD, in 1965, Susan (Frederick) in 1967, and Wade in 1972. In 1974, Don's employment led them to Pierre, SD, where they raised their three children, created lifelong friendships, became valued members of the community as well as St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he served as a lecter for over 40 years. Upon the death of "Bert" in 1998, Don occupied his time by living his dream of being a hunting guide at both Warne Raches and Shattergun Lodge. During the course of which he guided many famous people, his favorite being Hank Williams Jr., which carried a special connection due to his lifelong fondness for Waylon Jennings.