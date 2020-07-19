Donald Erickson

Donald Robert Erickson, 93, Eugene, Ore., passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Born Sept. 8, 1926, in Cherbourg, France, he was the son of Andrew (Andy) Sebron Philoman Erickson, of Bismarck, and Klavdia Simeonovna Erickson, of Moscow, Russia, born one week before the new family traveled to America on the S.S. Mauretania.
Don grew up in Bismarck, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, attended Bismarck Junior College (a member of BJC's first graduating class), went on to earn a degree in Pharmacy at North Dakota State University and became a Registered Pharmacist until his retirement at age 70. Don married Ellen Davis from Monango in 1950.
Don did a lot through the years: member of an undefeated HS football team, trombonist for jazz/swing band in the 40's; pharmacist, corner drugstore owner (known as "Sam" to all of the kids in Forsyth), goose hunter, award winning photographer, private pilot, sailor, competitor in Santana 20 regattas, rabid Duck fan, Dad of four, Grandpa of five and Great Grandpa of one.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his sister, Zena; and his youngest son, John.
He is survived by sons Dick and his wife Linda, and Jim and his wife Mary Jo of Eugene, Ore., and daughter Christine and her husband Ken of Mooresville, N.C., and grand children, Matt, Greg and his wife Courtney, Ross, Lief and his wife Eliza, and Kaisa, great-granddaughter Maiken and ex-wife Ellen Davis Erickson Halonen.
A celebration of Don's life is being planned for a future date in Eugene, Ore.
You may also contribute to a fund for a sailing award in Don's memory at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sambig-ddon-erickson-memorial-fund.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.