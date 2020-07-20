Donald Erickson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Robert Erickson, 93, Eugene, Ore., passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Born Sept. 8, 1926, in Cherbourg, France, he was the son of Andrew (Andy) Sebron Philoman Erickson, of Bismarck, and Klavdia Simeonovna Erickson, of Moscow, Russia, born one week before the new family traveled to America on the S.S. Mauretania.

Don grew up in Bismarck, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, attended Bismarck Junior College (a member of BJC's first graduating class), went on to earn a degree in Pharmacy at North Dakota State University and became a Registered Pharmacist until his retirement at age 70. Don married Ellen Davis from Monango in 1950.

Don did a lot through the years: member of an undefeated HS football team, trombonist for jazz/swing band in the 40's; pharmacist, corner drugstore owner (known as "Sam" to all of the kids in Forsyth), goose hunter, award winning photographer, private pilot, sailor, competitor in Santana 20 regattas, rabid Duck fan, Dad of four, Grandpa of five and Great Grandpa of one.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his sister, Zena; and his youngest son, John.