Donald Bernhardt

Donald "Barney" Leopold Bernhardt, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Born April 7, 1950, Donnie was the first of three children born to Leopold "Lee" or "Grampa" and Albina "Ellie" (Feist) Bernhardt in Linton.
When Don was three years old, the family bought a farm and moved east to a place about eight miles southwest of Edgeley, where he grew up and attended school, graduating from Edgeley in 1968. He attended NDSU for one year then joined the North Dakota National Guard in 1969 and served for six years.
Don married Carol Chouinard on Nov. 26, 1971 and they had two daughters.
He attended auctioneer school and enjoyed many years working for Minneapolis, Sioux Falls, and Tri-State Auto Auctions.
Don had many jobs over the years working for GTA Feeds, many different farmers and for nearly 10 years at the State Highway Department, retiring last fall due to health issues.
Don will be missed by all that knew him for his quick wit, one-liners, stories, and great sense of humor. He had many hobbies including breeding, riding, breaking, and raising horses, fishing, golfing, softball, bowling, and football and was a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts. He especially enjoyed dancing and could really rip up the dance floor.
"Big Grandpa," as he was known to his grandkids, loved to brag about his 10 grandchildren and attend their sporting events when he was able.
He is survived by a very special friend, Wilma Wiest (Wishek), his companion for the past 10 years who he loved dearly; daughters, Stephanie (Ken) Schuldheisz, Valley City, and Jacque (Spencer) Deering, Fullerton; grandchildren, Stephen (Jenni) Radermacher, Bloomington, Minn., Rebecca Radermacher (Zach), West Fargo, Benjamin, Jonah, Isaiah and Bethani Schuldheisz, Valley City and Carter, Dillon, Parker, and Tucker Deering of Fullerton; sister, Peggy Walvatne, Fargo; brother, Gary (Tammy) Bernhardt of Milnor; two nieces, two nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Curtis Werre; his parents, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Williams Funeral Home, Edgeley.
