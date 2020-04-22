Donald Bernhardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald "Barney" Leopold Bernhardt, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Born April 7, 1950, Donnie was the first of three children born to Leopold "Lee" or "Grampa" and Albina "Ellie" (Feist) Bernhardt in Linton.

When Don was three years old, the family bought a farm and moved east to a place about eight miles southwest of Edgeley, where he grew up and attended school, graduating from Edgeley in 1968. He attended NDSU for one year then joined the North Dakota National Guard in 1969 and served for six years.

Don married Carol Chouinard on Nov. 26, 1971 and they had two daughters.

He attended auctioneer school and enjoyed many years working for Minneapolis, Sioux Falls, and Tri-State Auto Auctions.

Don had many jobs over the years working for GTA Feeds, many different farmers and for nearly 10 years at the State Highway Department, retiring last fall due to health issues.