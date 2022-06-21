 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Bailey

BISMARCK - Donald Bailey, 73, Bismarck, passed away June 18, 2022.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S Washington St, Bismarck. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1313 E Century Ave, Bismarck.

To share memories of Donald, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.

