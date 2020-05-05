Donald Almer was born in Harvey on May 19, 1943 to Edwin and Irene (Faul) Almer. He was raised on a farm in the McClusky area. In 1962, he moved to Bismarck and worked for IGO Construction, followed by Harley Miller Construction. In 1965, he married Dorothy Wentz. He was drafted into the Army in 1967 and was stationed in Germany. When he returned from the military in 1969, Donald went back to working for Harley Miller Construction. He started working at Capital City Construction, where he remained until his retirement in 2011.