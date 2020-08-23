Dominic St. Peter

Following his service to our country, Dom enrolled at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and acquired a degree in business administration in 1958. Following graduation from UND, Dominic returned to Bismarck and joined the public accounting firm of Paul McCann & Company.

In 1960, Dom met his future wife and best friend, Rose Meyer. The two were engaged in March of 1961 and married Sept. 9 in Rose's hometown of Dickinson. Dom and Rose made their home in Bismarck where they built a wonderful life, raising five children and becoming fixtures in the local community.

Dominic received his certified public accountant certificate in 1965 and became a partner in the Bismarck-based firm of Orser, Olson, Wolf & St. Peter, C.P.A.'s. Dom managed the firm for many years prior to its merger with Brady Martz & Associates where he worked until his storied accounting career came to a close with his retirement in 2009.