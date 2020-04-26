Dolores Rosin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dolores (Bruschwein) Rosin, 96, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Sanford, Bismarck.

Dolores was born Dec. 13, 1923 in Driscoll to August and Sarah Bruschwein. She graduated from Driscoll High School in 1941. Following graduation, she attended NDSU in Fargo and graduated in 1945 with a degree in home economics. She taught in Elgin from 1945 until 1947. Dolores also taught in Mandan from 1947 until 1948. She remained as a substitute teacher in the Driscoll area for many years.

She married Roland Rosin of Elgin on June 13, 1948. They resided in Driscoll and farmed there until Roland passed away in 1991. Dolores was active as a 4-H leader as well as being a part of the Farm Bureau, Driscoll Homemaker's Club, and Burleigh County Senior Citizens. She was also active in serving her church.

Dolores is survived by her five children, DeeOra (Larry) Neff, Kirk (Judy) Rosin, Brian (Roxanne) Rosin, Kay (Doug) Thompson, and Pam (Harry) Smith; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Hildreth Grimes; sister-in-law, Natalie Bruschwein; and brother-in-law, Erick Rosin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland, grandchild, Becky Thompson, her parents, brother, Harold Bruschwein, and sisters, Hazel Trautman and Lavonne Schumaker.