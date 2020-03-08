Dolores Ione Olson was born on Nov. 30, 1928 in Alamo, the middle child of five children born to Ben Adolf Olson and Sophia Schafte Olson. Dolores passed surrounded by family on Feb. 28, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. Dolores was dedicated to family and lived life to the fullest -- ready with a story, a smile, and a laugh.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dolores grew up in Alamo and at 14, moved to Williston where she graduated from Williston High School in 1946. Dolores eloped with Cecil Ralph on Feb. 14, 1955 to Sidney, Mont. She was employed as the office manager at Gamble Robinson, a produce wholesaler, in Williston and in Minot. In 1987, Cecil and Dolores retired and moved to Fort Collins, Colo.

Dolores is survived by her sister, Benai Pederson, Bismarck. Dolores is survived by her children, Byron (Sue) Ralph, Bismarck, Perry (Maureen) Ralph, Fort Collins, Colo., and Judy (Karl) Kromarek, Aurora, Colo. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ralph, her father (Ben) and mother (Sophie) and her siblings Edwin Olson, Ardith Verhasselt, and Verdella Nelson.

The memorial service and reception will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Newcomer - East Metro Chapel in Aurora, Colo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to cure dementia or heart disease.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Ralph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.