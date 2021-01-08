Dolores Halvorson

Dolores was born Nov. 25, 1954 to Ethel and George Halvorson. Dolores was the first-born child of her father and was born with Down's syndrome. Dolores lived on the family farm until the age of 10 at which time she attended the Grafton State School for special education. During her stay, mom brought her home for every Christmas and summer to be with family. At age 24, Dolores moved from Grafton to Bismarck to be closer to family, including her mother. In Bismarck, she was able to attend a sheltered workshop through Pride Industries, move into a group home setting, and transition to apartment living. Dolores lived independently in an apartment for over 30 years until age 65 by receiving supports from Pride Incorporated. Dolores worked as a housekeeper five days a week on a “work crew” at various motels in the Bismarck area until age 59. Once she “retired” she attended an adult day program five days a week through Enable Inc. which she absolutely loved. To her, it was her “job.”