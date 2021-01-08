Dolores Halvorson

Dolores June Halvorson, 66, went to be with our Heavenly Father, on Jan. 5, 2021. Dolores contracted COVID-19 in September and upon discharge from the hospital required skilled nursing care, entering a nursing home in October. Dolores resided at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck at the time of her death.
A funeral service will be held at a later date with burial at the Bucyrus cemetery.
Dolores was born Nov. 25, 1954 to Ethel and George Halvorson. Dolores was the first-born child of her father and was born with Down's syndrome. Dolores lived on the family farm until the age of 10 at which time she attended the Grafton State School for special education. During her stay, mom brought her home for every Christmas and summer to be with family. At age 24, Dolores moved from Grafton to Bismarck to be closer to family, including her mother. In Bismarck, she was able to attend a sheltered workshop through Pride Industries, move into a group home setting, and transition to apartment living. Dolores lived independently in an apartment for over 30 years until age 65 by receiving supports from Pride Incorporated. Dolores worked as a housekeeper five days a week on a “work crew” at various motels in the Bismarck area until age 59. Once she “retired” she attended an adult day program five days a week through Enable Inc. which she absolutely loved. To her, it was her “job.”
Dolores had a gentle soul, disliked conflict, and was happy, polite, kind and loving. She was most happy when around family and people she got to know over the years, including many Pride staff that provided supports for her.
Dolores had a good sense of humor as she would jokingly make comments like: “You miss me?” “Poor you;” “Butterfingers;” “that's my name and don't ruin it;” “you're crazy;” and “you're a nice sister.” She would always express gratefulness with “thanks” or a drawn out “thank you.” When someone would tell her that they would see her the next day/week she would say “if I'll be around.”
Dolores was one of nine siblings. She loved holding babies and was especially proud to display family photos throughout her apartment, many of which she cut out the backgrounds. Dolores attended most family events including vacations. She was not so thrilled when the family decided to go white water rafting. Once she realized how cold the water was (even with wet suits on) all she could say was “take me back, take me back.” Over the years Dolores participated in the Special Olympics, attended Camp Recreation in Richardton, and participated in the annual Buddy Walk in Bismarck.
Dolores is survived by sisters, Patty (Norlyn) Swenson, Bismarck, JoAnn Bennett, Beaumont, Texas, Cissie (Mike) Cassidy, Dickinson, and Cheryl Bormet, Hopkins, Minn.; brother, Jerry (Patty) Hanson, Bismarck; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all who were very fond of her. Dolores was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers, Bruce, Victor and Curtis Hanson; sister-in-law, Barb Hanson; nephew David Hanson; and several aunts and uncles.
Any memorials may be donated to support the annual Buddy Walk in Bismarck through Designer Genes at P.O. Box 515, Bismarck, ND 58502
