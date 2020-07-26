Dolores "dod" McGarvey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dod was born in Glencoe to Lucille and Glen Oder.

She went to Jamestown College and after graduation married Bill McGarvey. Dod, Bill and son, Tim, moved to Santa Cruz, Calif., spent a year in Milan, Italy, teaching and after many years teaching in Watsonville, retired early and moved to Lake Tahoe, Calif., to be near her only grandson, Levi.

From Tahoe, dod and Bill settled in Red Lodge, Mont. Bill died in 2011. Dod then moved to Louisville, Ky., with her two cats to be near her first daughter-in-law, Ruby.

Throughout her life, dod's greatest source of happiness were her “4 leggeds” from childhood lambs, to many dogs and cats. Dod never met a dog she didn't like or fear... always greeted with “sweet puppy.”

Dod was a voracious reader, enjoyed painting in watercolor and acrylics and had award winning gardens wherever she lived. Dod's quick wit and easy laugh will be missed by many friends and relatives across the US. Her ashes will join Bill's at Glencoe Cemetery.

No matter where dod lived, North Dakota was always “home.”

