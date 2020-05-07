Dina Schumann

Dina Frieda Schumann, 94, Bismarck, formerly of Mercer, passed away May 3, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck, following a stroke on April 28.
Dina was born to Anna Sailer and Theobald Horning Jr. on March 20, 1926 at her parents' farm north of Stanton. On April 26, 1926 Dina was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mannhaven. Dina attended rural school at Elm Grove # 2 north of Stanton until eighth grade.
As a young woman she worked for various families in the Stanton area and for a short time at the Sweet Shop Restaurant in Bismarck. Dina later returned to work for Hans and Helen Weurth and met her future husband there. They were married June 5, 1948 and lived in the Stanton area before purchasing the Jacob Bender farm south of Mercer in 1959. Marion passed away in 1980 and she continued to live on the farm until moving into Mercer in 1997. Since April 2016, Dina has been residing at Augusta Place in Bismarck. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake and a member of the Mercer Senior Citizens.
Dina will always be remembered by family and friends for her kindness, love of music, card playing, being the family historian by scrapbooking newspaper articles, and sharing her comments of opinion and wisdom. No matter what political party president was in office, the president's photo from Time Magazine was framed and placed by the rotary phone on the wall. On a Sunday afternoon you would find her listening to KBMR Polka Party and Clarissa Lynn -- always a faithful listener. Dina played piano, many songs by ear, and said her prayers in German nightly. If you met her, you probably received a pencil or a flashlight, as she handed them out like candy.
Dina is survived by her children, Ernest (Cindy) Schumann, Post Falls, Idaho; Elaine Kurle, Vancouver, Wash.; Arlys (Gerald) Kassian, Wilton; Bert Knell, Bismarck and Charlene (Gerald) Lelm, Bismarck; 14 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; as well as three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her only brother, Harold at age 21; husband, Marion; son-in-law, Gale Kurle; two sons, Robert (age 1 1/2) and Edward; grandson, JR Kassian; great-grandson, Nicholas Vinson and great-granddaughter, Denise Kassian.
Dina will be laid to rest next to her husband at a private graveside service at Deapolis Cemetery near Stanton at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Per the CDC and state of North Dakota, social distancing will be encouraged.
