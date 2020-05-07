Dina Schumann

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dina Frieda Schumann, 94, Bismarck, formerly of Mercer, passed away May 3, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck, following a stroke on April 28.

Dina was born to Anna Sailer and Theobald Horning Jr. on March 20, 1926 at her parents' farm north of Stanton. On April 26, 1926 Dina was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mannhaven. Dina attended rural school at Elm Grove # 2 north of Stanton until eighth grade.

As a young woman she worked for various families in the Stanton area and for a short time at the Sweet Shop Restaurant in Bismarck. Dina later returned to work for Hans and Helen Weurth and met her future husband there. They were married June 5, 1948 and lived in the Stanton area before purchasing the Jacob Bender farm south of Mercer in 1959. Marion passed away in 1980 and she continued to live on the farm until moving into Mercer in 1997. Since April 2016, Dina has been residing at Augusta Place in Bismarck. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake and a member of the Mercer Senior Citizens.