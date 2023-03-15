Diane Mary Glatt

BISMARCK - Mom gained her angels wings that she so loved to draw on March 13, 2023 surrounded by peace and love.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 17, at St. Anne Church, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

She was born September 22, 1948 in Fargo to parents, John and Dorothy (Schliesman) Haberlach. Diane was born and raised in Fargo, ND. She had a carefree childhood. Enjoying time at her parents' lake cabin in Minnesota during the summers. She enjoyed being on the boat, fishing and swimming with her siblings.

She attended Moorhead State majoring in art and received a minor in Mandarin Chinese. Graduated from Minot State University with a degree in secondary teaching.

Diane and Jim met after what we were told was the laundry debacle. Dad flipped a quarter at her when she ruined all of her pantyhose in the apartment washer as she was never one to fully read directions which included securing the mesh bag. They married in Fargo November 23, 1974. They eventually moved to Bismarck, ND and made Bismarck their forever home. Dad loved mom dearly and made sure she knew this every day.

Diane's three daughters were born in 1980, 1982 and 1984 which allowed Diane to proudly and swiftly claim stay-at-home mom status for many years providing a few unrecognized moldy bread cold lunches, smoking a lot of cigarettes and enjoying afternoon naps which meant her children found their way home from school one way or another. She had her hands full. She was not one to enjoy a sporting event but did enjoy dressing her children up for holidays, Sunday church and Halloween. Growing up, the gas pedal was never over 20mph as she would putt-putt us around on school field trips and various summer activities. She was never one to rush—Unless it was to the bathroom and someone was in it.

She enjoyed drawing, painting, crafts and decorating. There was always something she was trying to spruce up that she bought to make it even better.

Diane was a member of Catholic Daughters and St Anne Parish. She was an avid volunteer for St. Anne School while her daughters attended school. She loved art and was a fantastic and talented artist. She enjoyed teaching art at St. Anne and SMCHS. She always enjoyed teaching others the joy of painting and drawing. She volunteered her time and expertise for many projects for the church as well.

She also worked for Dakota Collectibles for a few years after her kids were in college where she got to continue her creativity and art but retired as soon as she was able to convince dad that working a set schedule isn't as fun as volunteering and her afternoon naps were her favorite time of the day. Soon after retiring, she also retired from driving and dad became her full time chauffeur to hobby lobby, boys ranch and her hair appointments to which he enjoyed his naps on various benches that he could find as he waited for her to finish her activities.

Always wanting to meet people and made friends easily, she was ready to help plan lunches and outings with her friends. She loved her conversations, get togethers and BBQs with her friends and neighbors. These memories brought her great joy.

In her later years, she enjoyed scheduling her life around her hair appointments with her favorite beautician, politics, ordering Chinese food for holidays, Fox News, Sister Wives, antiques, whiskey waters and a good haul at the thrift store of various treasures. She loved her grandkids dearly and always had a toy waiting for them when they came to visit. She looked forward to her gatherings with her good friends she termed "the girls" for coffee and desserts.

Diane was diagnosed in 2018 with stage 4 lung cancer. She went through treatment and radiation with good outcomes that provided her with almost five additional years of life and memories. She was not ready to say goodbye to life on earth but we know she is impatiently fighting to get a word in edgewise with her mother, Dot in heaven to chat about whatever they just said on the news. Her humor, opinions and and knack of knowing a good grocery sale will be missed.

She is survived by her loving husband Jim; daughters: Katie (Troy) Schulz, Gina (Jake) Fish, Mary (Travis) Hoaglund; grandchildren: Jessalyn, Eva, Luke, and Stevie James; her brother, Don (Shari) Haberlach; several nieces and nephews. And of course, her "girls" and close friends and neighbors she loved to visit with.

Preceded by: her parents: John and Dorothy Hablerlach, sister: Caroline Ward, and various extended family and friends. She also had two babies that were born silently prior to having her three girls that she looked forward to meeting in heaven.

We want to thank her cancer and radiation doctors, primary doctors and nurses that have cared for her over the years. We also want to thank BLC-Bismarck (St. Gabriel's) skilled and assisted living staff for all of their care for her over the years as she was going through physical rehab and receiving care and able to return home "cancer free" for about two years and then return a few months ago as her needs increased. The staff have been absolutely amazing to her and we are forever thankful for their compassion.

Mom, we know you didn't always feel "ready" to enter into the gates of heaven (as also indicated in the blank funeral guide I left for you to fill out for us) but we hope you are enjoying the view from above and are pain free and painting with Jesus. We will see you again and we love you.

