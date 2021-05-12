Diane Berger
Diane Cecilia Berger, 76, of Mandan, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Diane was born on September 5, 1944 in Bismarck, ND, to Peter and Genevieve Eckroth. She was raised on the family farm in Flasher. Diane attended school in Mandan. On November 10, 1962 Diane married Raymond Berger in Fallon and spent 58 wonderful years together.
Diane will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Raymond; children, Sheldon, Byron (Tonda), and Cheryl, all of Mandan; grandchildren, Miranda (Lenny) Johnson, Payton (Allison) Berger, Carson (Mary) Berger, Katherine (Ian) Adams, Arron Gross, and Cole Berger; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Gabriel, Eden, Esther, Jamyson, and Benedict; siblings, Roger Eckroth, Bob (Paulette) Bullinger, Dennis (Pam) Eckroth, Doris (Donald) Schmidt, Wayne (Tootie) Eckroth, Bill (Jessica) Eckroth, Danielle (Lee) Eckroth; sisters-in-law, Cecilia Geiger, Helen Stein, and Agnes Vetter; and brother-in-law, Leonard (Alberta) Berger.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Genevieve Eckroth; in-laws, Harry and Rose Berger; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Berger.
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to view the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with Diane's family.