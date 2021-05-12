Diane Berger

Diane Cecilia Berger, 76, of Mandan, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Diane was born on September 5, 1944 in Bismarck, ND, to Peter and Genevieve Eckroth. She was raised on the family farm in Flasher. Diane attended school in Mandan. On November 10, 1962 Diane married Raymond Berger in Fallon and spent 58 wonderful years together.