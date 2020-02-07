Diana Arndt, 89, Stanley, died peacefully Feb. 5, 2020, at Trinity Hospital, Minot. She was surrounded with her loving family by her side.

Diana (Toini Anelma) Tiisto, the daughter of Senja and Matti Tiisto, was born June 29, 1930, at her family's farm in Belden. She attended school at Sikes Township, Belden.

On Sept. 14, 1946, in Sidney, Mont., Diana married Fred Arndt. They resided and raised their family on their farm. Diana was the epitome of a farm wife; she not only enjoyed milking cows, but also cooking and delivering meals to the fields. She was an active member of Our Saviors Free Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the ladies aide group and an active participant in bible study.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Diana is survived by her children, daughters Marleen Price (Seneca, Kan.) and Jenny (Craig) Anderson, Bismarck, and sons Larry Arndt (Fargo) and Sheldon (Natalie) Sundean and daughter-in-law Donette Arndt; grandchildren Todd Price, Terry Price, Tanya (Travis) Emmons, Lori (Steve) Bott, Tammy (Shawn) Peterson, Dana (Scott) Dallmann, Wade (Tiffany) Anderson, Wade (Kelsey) Anderson, Kent (Amanda) Anderson, Sarah Gunderson, Lauren (Nate) Thompson, and Blake Arndt; 24 great-grandchildren with the 25th, Aria Sisu, due in March; and eight great-great-grandchildren.