Diana Arndt, 89, Stanley, died peacefully Feb. 5, 2020, at Trinity Hospital, Minot. She was surrounded with her loving family by her side.
Diana (Toini Anelma) Tiisto, the daughter of Senja and Matti Tiisto, was born June 29, 1930, at her family's farm in Belden. She attended school at Sikes Township, Belden.
On Sept. 14, 1946, in Sidney, Mont., Diana married Fred Arndt. They resided and raised their family on their farm. Diana was the epitome of a farm wife; she not only enjoyed milking cows, but also cooking and delivering meals to the fields. She was an active member of Our Saviors Free Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the ladies aide group and an active participant in bible study.
Diana is survived by her children, daughters Marleen Price (Seneca, Kan.) and Jenny (Craig) Anderson, Bismarck, and sons Larry Arndt (Fargo) and Sheldon (Natalie) Sundean and daughter-in-law Donette Arndt; grandchildren Todd Price, Terry Price, Tanya (Travis) Emmons, Lori (Steve) Bott, Tammy (Shawn) Peterson, Dana (Scott) Dallmann, Wade (Tiffany) Anderson, Wade (Kelsey) Anderson, Kent (Amanda) Anderson, Sarah Gunderson, Lauren (Nate) Thompson, and Blake Arndt; 24 great-grandchildren with the 25th, Aria Sisu, due in March; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred Arndt, son Myron “Butch” Arndt; brothers Eli Tiisto, Oddie Tiisto and Urho Tiisto and sisters Nelmi Korhonen, Lillian Beuhler, Sylvia Lahtinen, Helen Kyllonen, Saimie Sundean, and Elaine LaRock.
Diana was a strong Christian woman, proud of her Finnish heritage, and loved nothing more than time spent with family.
A prayer service will be held 7 p.m. Friday at Our Saviors Free Lutheran Church, Stanley. Her funeral will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Our Saviors Free Lutheran Church, Stanley, with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery, Minot.