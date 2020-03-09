You have free articles remaining.
Dennis C. Wahl, 73, Riverdale, died March 7, 2020 at his residence in Riverdale. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, Mandan. Further arrangements are pending with Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn.
To send flowers to the family of Dennis Wahl, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 13
Graveside Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before Dennis's Graveside Service begins.