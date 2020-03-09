Dennis Wahl

Dennis Wahl

{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Wahl -- Flag

Dennis C. Wahl, 73, Riverdale, died March 7, 2020 at his residence in Riverdale.  Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, Mandan. Further arrangements are pending with Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn.

To send flowers to the family of Dennis Wahl, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 13
Graveside Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM
North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dennis's Graveside Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News