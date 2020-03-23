Dennis Mongeon

Dennis loved his family. He was a great husband, father, brother, grandpa and great grandpa. He did whatever he could to make sure he could attend as many sporting events as possible of all his kids and grandkids. His brownies were a major hit for all the grandkids. He would often just randomly drop off plates of them for all the grandkids to come home and discover on the doorstep. He was also an avid golfer and became a pillar around the Mandan Golf courses. He even stepped in for a brief period to manage the Municipal Golf Course. He was able to golf all the way through the summer of his 84th birthday. In addition to his love for golf, Dennis enjoyed the outdoors fishing and hunting. He was also a die-hard Minnesota everything fan: Twins, Vikings, Gophers, North Stars and Wild. Whether he was at home, on the golf course, out fishing, or anywhere away from home, he had to have the Twins on. He was a Minnesota faithful and they lost a great fan.