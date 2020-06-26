Dennis Delzer

Entrepreneur at heart, Denny had many businesses from Den-Del Tropicals, Trees Inc., Hi-Performance Car Washes, to scrounging for '32-'34 steel Ford cars, pipe organs, XR-1000's, British Triumphs & Egli-Vincent motorcycles. He built from scratch, restored, or refurbished many machines including street-rods, Falls-Flyers, Woody's, Vincent Rapides, an Austin-Healy, a Vincent Black Shadow & an Egli-Vincent. Numerous magazines have incorporated Dennis' projects and toys. In 2000, Denny orchestrated the Vincent Owners Club North American Rally to be hosted in Bismarck, with a proclamation from Governor Schafer, a good childhood friend. Dennis had a knack for researching, procuring then implementing many endeavors including land development, petroleum interests and others.

Growing up with the 21-Rank Minnesota Theatre Wurlitzer Pipe Organ, installed in his boyhood home and hearing his father and many famous musicians play it, as well as his sister singing and playing the piano, inspired Dennis for the love of music. Playing bass guitar and singing in his teenage 1960s band The Dimensions, led his soul to rhythm and blues, which progressed naturally into the funky B-3 Hammond sounds. Starting as a hobby, buying and refurbishing these gems, led him to transition to a full time worldwide B3Hammond.com business selling organs to world-renowned artists and others. He cranked on a B-3 in the Powerhouse & ZuZu Bands living the music along the way.