Dennis Boyd

During his career, he was active in a number of professional organizations and served on committees for the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce, the ND State Chamber of Commerce, and the ND Lignite Energy Council. He also served on the church council at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, was a member of the Advisory Board for the ND Housing Finance Agency, and in 1984, he was selected to attend an International Institute on Politics and Economics at Haus Risen in Hamburg, Germany. He served many years on the Board of the ND Lewis and Clark/Fort Mandan Foundation and was a board member and president of the Bismarck Historical Society. He was a Trustee for 11 years for the Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge 1199. An avid stamp collector, he was a member of the American Philatelic Society and the German Philatelic Society.