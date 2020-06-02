Dennis Bender

Dennis S. Bender, 62, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center. There will be no funeral services upon Dennis's request. Burial will be in Wurms Cemetery, Linton.
Dennis was born July 17, 1957 in Bismarck, the youngest son of Johannes (Johny) and Regina (Ell).
Dennis married the love of his life Geraldine (Tootie) Weichel on July 14, 1978, in Bismarck. They were happily married for 40 years until her unexpected death on Jan. 2, 2019.
Dennis worked during his life for Apollo Distributing and Lauer Auto Repair until he retired.
Dennis (Big D) had the biggest heart of all time and loved being a true Santa at Christmas time where the parties were grand! He was always the one to call when you were stuck in the mud or in a sticky situation of any kind no matter what time of the day or night it was. His generosity and big heart will be remembered and missed by all that knew him and memories of him treasured.
He is survived by his two sisters, Christine Masseth and Linda Almer, both of Bismarck; brother, Tony (Jo) Bender, Agar, S.D.; mother -in- law, Joan Weichel and brother-in-law, Terry Weichel, both of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; nieces, Jennie (Jeremy) Birdsell, Cassandra (Brock) Stamps; nephews, Leo ( Dawn) Bender, Jamie Almer, Terry Bender; and a cousin who was like another nephew, John Feist. Dennis also had four great-nieces and three great-nephews that adored him as everyone did.
