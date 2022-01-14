Dennis Barnhardt

Sept. 15, 2041 – Jan. 6, 2021

Dennis Lucas Barnhardt, 80, lived with his wife of almost 40 years, Nancy Jorgensen, in Pomerene, Arizona. Internment will be held at the N.D. Veterans Cemetery in Mandan at a date to be determined this summer.

Dennis grew up near Center, North Dakota, where he farmed with his parents, John and Eleanora Barnhardt. He attended St. Mary's High.

He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service in Army Intelligence in Heidelberg, Germany, from 1960 to 1962.

Back in North Dakota, he worked for ASCS and edited the Mandan Pioneer newspaper. He moved to Morgantown, West Virginia, and edited the Dominion Post daily newspaper while earning a degree in journalism at the University of West Virginia.

Dennis moved to Jamestown, where he edited the North Dakota Farmers Union newspaper, and then to Mandan as editor of what's now North Dakota Living Magazine. From 1981 to 1985, he was in communications at Basin Electric Power Cooperative in Bismarck.

Dennis and Nancy were married in Mandan on May 28, 1982. In 1986 they moved to Denver, where Dennis managed public relations for Medical Group Management Association. In 2000, when Dennis retired, they moved to Pomerene.

Dennis is survived by siblings Ray Barnhardt (Carol) of Fairbanks, Alaska; Daniel Barnhardt (Sharon) of Mandan; Dorene Gaasland (Gary) of Bismarck; Linda Brown (Sam) of Hill City, S.D.; Gail Hilton of Center; and Dale Barnhardt of Center. His brothers Vernon (June) and Wayne (Hilda) passed away some years ago.

Memorials may be sent in Dennis's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's disease research at 1-800-708-7644.