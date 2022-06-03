BISMARCK - Delores Parshall-Sand began her journey on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 90. She was the youngest of 13 children, born to her parents George Parshall and Ruby White Bear-Parshall, at Elbowoods on February 5, 1932. Her traditional name "idhaa adaariish" translates to Comes Out Plain and refers to the sacred turtle rippling and surfacing the water. Delores was a member of the Prairie Chicken Clan and a child of the Dripping Dirt Clan. She was raised in a home where both our Mandan and Hidatsa languages were spoken, and she was one of our fluent Hidatsa and Mandan language speakers.

Delores married Melvin Sand on June 25, 1955, and together they raised six children. She was a remarkable community worker as she worked for the NDSU extension office for 34 years as a nutritionist. She taught many of our Fort Berthold people nutrition, health, exercise, gardening, and our traditional language. She worked closely with 4-H youth and livestock and the Boys and Girls Club teaching the language and life skills.

Delores was a dedicated church member and attended the Catholic Church regularly. She was an active member of the Fort Berthold Tekakwitha Chapter. She traveled extensively to attend various church events including going to Rome, Italy to attend the Annual Cross and Feathers Tekakwitha Conference. Delores joined the Little Shell Ladies Auxiliary in the late 1960s and remained a member for 60 years and eventually became President of Unit 300; an office she currently held. She was given the nickname "Sarge" by her auxiliary members because of her commitment and dedication to all veterans.

Delores was a fanatical Dallas Cowboys fan. She out-exercised and out-danced several young ladies at Zumba classes when she was in her 70s and she was known for attending and participating in 5K walk/runs. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and embroidery. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's athletic events and pow-wows. In August of 2021, Delores was recognized as the oldest living great-granddaughter of the late Sacagawea, as proven through stories and DNA.

She was a kind-hearted woman who was for the good of every person. She taught her children mercy, kindness, and compassion which amounts to forgiveness. As the bible states in Ephesians 4:32 "be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you."

Delores is survived by her children, Shavonne Wilkie (David), Lionel Sand, Karla Sand (Wade), Sina Sand, and Tanya Sand; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family that includes daughters, sons, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Sand (11-12-2011); her parents, George Parshall and Ruby White Bear-Parshall; son, Shawn Sand; grandson, Patrick Wilkie; brothers, Thomas Bulls Eye, Charles, Paul, Pierce, and August Parshall; sisters, Grace Fox, Rose Crow Flies High, Pansy Parshall, Aletha Jackson, Isabel "Belle", and Viola Parshall, and an infant sibling; parents-in-law, Martha and Carl Sand; and siblings-in-law, Lawrence, Signe, Alice, Helen, Gudrun, Molfrid, and Margret.

Funeral Mass: Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, New Town. Her wake was held Thursday at Northern Lights Wellness Center in New Town. Interment will be at Holy Family US Scouts Cemetery, Shell Creek, New Town.

