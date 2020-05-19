Delores Lundstrom

Delores J. Lundstrom, 77, New Salem, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Graveside service and inurnment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 22 at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
