COLEHARBOR - Delores Eng, 88, of Coleharbor, ND died peacefully on September 20, 2022 at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah, ND with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow at Center Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Delores was born in Yucca, ND to John and Ethel (Orgaard) Stoering on May 31, 1934. On June 16, 1951, she married Sam Eng. The couple had two children, Darwin and Gail.

Delores loved to garden and can, play guitar and sing, and travel to visit family.

After graduation, Delores taught school in Center. She also owned and operated Dairy Sweet in Riverdale, ND for 17 years. She retired from Basin Electric after 17 years. Her most joyful work was done farming with Sam and Darwin.

Delores is survived by her son, Darwin of Coleharbor; her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Terry Littlefield of Tuscon, AZ; three grandchildren: Karlee (Louie) Van Dyke of Poway, CA, Leah (Jules) Sherwood of Littleton, CO and Pat (Marie) Morgan of Huntington Beach, CA; six great-grandchildren: Morgan, Vincent, Abigail, Taylor, Sam and Hendrix; one brother-in-law, Pat (Jan) Eng of Fargo, ND; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and her beloved sister, Ester Eng.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.