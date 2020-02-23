Delores Bergquist, 88, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020 at Augusta Place, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Delores Evangeline Bergquist was born on May 25, 1931, the second of seven children to William and Annie (Hochhalter) Steinert. She was raised on a farm north of Regan and received her education at Pleasant View School in Burleigh County. As a young girl, she was eyeing a young neighbor boy, Hjalmar Bergquist, who was drafted into the Army. After he returned, she married him on Nov. 20, 1949. They had three boys, Ernie, Dave, and Curt. They made their life on the farm north of Regan until Hjalmar passed away on Feb. 23, 1974. She moved to Bismarck and started working at the Baptist Nursing Home as a CNA in the Alzheimer's Unit for over 25 years.

Delores had a strong faith that never failed, no matter what life dealt her. She expressed and lived life treating others with kindness regardless of what was happening in her own life. She was a member of the First Evangelical Free Church in Bismarck. In her leisure time, she enjoyed cooking and doing needlework, especially embroidery.