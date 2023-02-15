Delma Mae (Braun) Schell

BISMARCK - Delma Mae (Braun) Schell, 87, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2023 at The Terrace, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday February 20, at 11 a.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Wagner officiating. Burial will be held in Robinson, ND. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Delma was born October 5, 1935, in Turtle Lake, ND. She was the daughter of Edward and Elsie (Miller) Braun. Delma attended school at Mercer, ND and graduated from Mercer High School with valedictorian honors in 1953.

On September 27, 1953, Delma married Dale Schell. They lived and worked in various states until 1967, when they bought a farm east of Robinson. They raised four children, Cynthia, Sandra, Dale Jr, and Tammy. In 1994 Delma moved to Bismarck and did 6 months of computer training. She worked for Laducer & Associates doing data entry.

Delma was known as the pinochle queen, playing cards whenever she could and even traveling to tournaments all over the state. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's basketball games.

She had crocheted many afghans which she shared with her children and grandchildren.

Delma is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Schell and Tammy (David) Fettig, Bismarck; her son, Dale Jr. (Geniel) Schell, Washburn; five grandchildren, Austin Fettig (fiance Kylie), Ethan (Jordyn) Fettig, Samantha (Tyler) Sears, Zachary (Lora) Schell and Mandy Schell; three great grandchildren, AdaFettig, Easton and Karlee Fettig; sister, Verdelle Vossler; twin half-sisters, Joann Anderson and Joyce Neumiller Ringer.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Braun; her mother, Elsie and step father, Theophil Neumiller; daughter, Sandra Schell; half-brother, Randy Neumiller; and brother-in-law, Wesley Vossler.

A livestream of the service will be posted to her online obituary where you can sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.