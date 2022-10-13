MANDAN - Della M. (Presler) McFall, 71, of Mandan, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Oct 11, 2022 after many years with a traumatic brain injury.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

A luncheon will follow at the Mandan Eagles Club.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday October 13, 2022 at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a 7 PM Time of Remembrance.

Visitation will continue from 12 noon until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Wortman and Jessica (Dennis) Richardson; her four grandchildren, Brenden, Slade, Brady, and Sabella; brothers, Butch and Paul (Kari); sisters, Paulette, Pam (Rodney), and Peggy (Lance); nephews, Justin and Bray; and nieces, Tia and Kirsten; and former husband, Rick McFall.

Please go to www.WeigelFuneral.com to share memories of Della and view the full obituary.