DeLilah Rieker

Funeral Services for Dee Rieker, 78, of Dickinson, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Evangelical Bible Church in Dickinson with Pastor Tim Privratsky officiating. Visitation for Dee will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, with a prayer service held at 6 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson. To view the live-stream of Dee's Funeral Service please go to www.dickinsonebc.com at 11 a.m Wednesday. To view the live-stream of Dee's prayer service please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines as suggested by Department of Health.
Dee passed away, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in Dickinson.
DeLilah “Dee” Rieker was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Tappen, the daughter of Reinhold and Erna (Siegle) Rieker. She graduated from high school there and went on to Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. She moved back to North Dakota and taught music in several different schools in the Williston and Alexander area. During this time she furthered her education and received her Master's in Counseling from Aberdeen University. In 1985 she moved to Dickinson and became a Guidance Counselor at Dickinson High School.
Dee didn't need to announce her faith, it was apparent in the light that shown through her. She had a passion for encouraging people with a servant's heart as evidenced by many. She loved music and enjoyed gardening, animals, Sudoku puzzles, reading, traveling, and time spent with friends.
Dee is survived by her sister, Diane Haan, of Bismarck, and Dozo, her dog, which Dee lovingly called her niece; and special friend, Michael Greenwood, of Dickinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Reinhold and Erna Rieker; infant brother, Kenneth; and brother-in-law, Tom Haan.
