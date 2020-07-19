DeLilah Rieker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Services for Dee Rieker, 78, of Dickinson, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Evangelical Bible Church in Dickinson with Pastor Tim Privratsky officiating. Visitation for Dee will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, with a prayer service held at 6 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson. To view the live-stream of Dee's Funeral Service please go to www.dickinsonebc.com at 11 a.m Wednesday. To view the live-stream of Dee's prayer service please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines as suggested by Department of Health.

Dee passed away, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in Dickinson.

DeLilah “Dee” Rieker was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Tappen, the daughter of Reinhold and Erna (Siegle) Rieker. She graduated from high school there and went on to Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. She moved back to North Dakota and taught music in several different schools in the Williston and Alexander area. During this time she furthered her education and received her Master's in Counseling from Aberdeen University. In 1985 she moved to Dickinson and became a Guidance Counselor at Dickinson High School.