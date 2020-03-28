Deena Jorgenson

Deena Marie Jorgenson, daughter of Harold and Clarice (Getz) Jorgenson, was born March 24, 1956 at Bowman. She attended schooling in Grafton and Valley City High School graduating in 1977. She lived a wonderful life and had a beautiful spirit. She was an athlete with Special Olympics for many years. She worked at HIT, Inc. in Bismarck where she was a good worker, always helpful and wanted to do her best. She attended Enable, Inc. Day Program and enjoyed playing on the Ipad, card games and had the yummy snacks. She had many friends and her smile and laughter will be missed in both places.

She enjoyed baking with her mother and sister and hanging out with her brothers. She enjoyed a love of horses and had a way with them. She enjoyed watching professional wrestling. She loved her Bison football and was thrilled when she went to Target field this past August to see them play in person.

Deena passed away on March 16, 2020 at CHI-St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. She was 63 years old.

She is survived by her mother Clarice, Oakes; two brothers Steve (Joan) Jorgenson, Watertown, S.D. and Jim (Lesley) Jorgenson, Oakes, a sister Kay Jorgenson, Coon Rapids, Minn., eight nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews and two great-great nephews, three aunts, one uncle-in-law, one aunt in-law and numerous cousins.