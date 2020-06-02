Debra McDermott

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Debra Ann McDermott, 58, Bismarck, passed away with her loving family by her side on May 31, 2020. A memorial service will be planned for July.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. Due to CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation.

Debra was born June 11, 1961 in Oakes. She was raised on a farm in Gwinner. Debra was the CFO of the ND Department of Human Services until her retirement in July 2017. At the time of her retirement, her staff members gave her a message saying, “It is one thing to be a boss, another thing to be a mentor, but completely different to be a leader. We are proud to have been led by you.”

She was a huge NDSU Bison fan. Debra attended four national championship games along with the play off and home games. Her first trip after her retirement was to Philadelphia to watch Carson Wentz play the NY Giants. She also enjoyed her annual trips with her girl friends and many trips with her mom. Debra spent most summer weekends at the family cabin kayaking, fishing and visiting with friends and family.