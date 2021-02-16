Debra Anderson

By 1971, Deb was promoted to the position of executive secretary and began working for the then company President David M. Heskett. Deb explained this time in her life as scary but also exciting. It was then and there that she made her commitment to the company and the position she held. Deb kept her word – dedicating all she was and all she had to MDU – working long hours, working weekends, working holidays, always going the extra mile, and caring for every small detail that the president and board of directors could ever have.

That commitment lasted over a span of 50 years and through six different company presidents. On the chosen date of June 30, 2016, Debra Sue took one more glance at her office, turned off the lights for the last time, and walked towards her new journey ahead. The commitment she had made those many years ago had been finally fulfilled.

Who she was . . .