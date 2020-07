Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Wyman F. Roeder, 77, Mandan, passed away July 18, 2020. A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To view the obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.