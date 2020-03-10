William Wald

Zeeland - Mass of Christian burial for William “Bill” Wald, 87, Zeeland,, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Zeeland.

Burial in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery with military graveside rites.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Ashley. Visitation will continue at 6 p.m. at the church in Zeeland with a rosary and liturgical wake service at 7:30 p.m.

Bill died March 7, 2020 at Strasburg Care Center.

(Carlsen Funeral Home, Ashley)

