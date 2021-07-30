William Schroeder

William "Bill" G. Schroeder, 88, Mandan, passed away July 27, 2021, at a local hospital in Bismarck. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Mandan with Rev. John Miller officiating. Burial will be in the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.
