Willard Bahm

Willard Bahm

{{featured_button_text}}
Willard Bahm

Willard Bahm, 88, Mandan, died June 10, 2020, at his home.

A graveside funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Mandan Union Cemetery. Please bring your own chair if you're unable to stand for the service. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Go to www.BuehlerLarson.com for the full obituary and to share memories of Willard.

To send flowers to the family of Willard Bahm, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 15
Visitation
Monday, June 15, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 16
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
10:00AM
Mandan Union Cemetery
1600 Mandan Ave. NE
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News