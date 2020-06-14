Willard Bahm

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A graveside funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Mandan Union Cemetery. Please bring your own chair if you're unable to stand for the service. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.