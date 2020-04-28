Weston Schreiner

June 13, 1989 - April 26, 2020

Weston James Schreiner, 30, Fargo, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 in his home.

A private service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday April 29, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center and will be livestreamed and available to view on the Boulger Funeral Home website.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.

