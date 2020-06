Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Wendal Dawson, 88, Almont, passed away April 23, 2020, at Vibra Health, Mandan. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Almont United Lutheran Church, Almont. Burial will be in the Almont Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers.