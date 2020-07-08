Graveside services for Wayne Erickson, 65, Dickinson, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Tuttle Cemetery in Rhame. A second graveside service will be take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dickinson. A reception will follow the committal service at the Heart River Retreat in Dickinson, 2475 Broadway West. For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines established by the Department of Health.
Wayne passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sanford Health in Bismarck surround by family.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson
