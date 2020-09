Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Warren Fricke, 84, Grants Pass, Oregon, formerly of Bismarck, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. To share memories of Warren and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.