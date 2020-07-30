Wanda Ohlhauser

Wanda Ohlhauser, 63, Mandan, passed away July 27, 2020, at Prospera Community in Mandan.

A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Weigel Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

