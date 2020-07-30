Wanda Ohlhauser, 63, Mandan, passed away July 27, 2020, at Prospera Community in Mandan.
A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Weigel Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to view obituary, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.
