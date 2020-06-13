Virginia Feist

Virginia Feist

{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Feist

Virginia Eva Feist, 85, Strasburg, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.

Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 503 North 2nd Street, Strasburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Myers Funeral Home, 203 Southeast 2nd Street, Linton.

Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Strasburg.

To view the full obituary, sign the guestbook and share memories of Virginia, go to www.myersfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Feist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News