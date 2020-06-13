Virginia Feist

Virginia Eva Feist, 85, Strasburg, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 503 North 2nd Street, Strasburg.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Myers Funeral Home, 203 Southeast 2nd Street, Linton.
Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Strasburg.
