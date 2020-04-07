Violette Okerson

Violette Okerson, 92, Turtle Lake, died April 5, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Turtle Lake. Due to the coronavirus recommendations for funerals, there will be a private family graveside service at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Coleharbor, on Friday.

